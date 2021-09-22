You Won’t Believe Why This Indiana Man Called 911 Several Times

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

This Indiana man just got arrested, again for misusing 9-1-1.  This time is even stranger than the last.

Daniel Schroeder of Evansville, Indiana has apparently felt very fatigued lately.  Maybe that's why Schroeder allegedly called 9-1-1 multiple times a couple of weeks ago to tell the dispatcher that he was tired.  The dispatchers told the 61-year-old that he should only 9-1-1 for emergencies only.  When he didn't follow that very basic recommendation, he was given a place to sleep at the Vanderburgh County jail.  Oddly enough, this is not a new thing for the suspect according to News Week,

Schroeder's arrest came one day after he pleaded guilty to a previous charge of misusing the 911 system. Police arrested Schroeder on the night of September 11 after he called 911 to express his anger that a female relative "was not following his rules."

Get our free mobile app

She wasn't following his rules?  OK, that's for a different story.  Schroeder was sentenced to 6 months in jail for his September 11th arrest.  Here's the kicker.  The judge suspended Schroeder's sentence as long as he promised to NOT call 9-1-1 unless there was an emergency.  The very next day, the suspect allegedly made those "I'm tired" 9-1-1 calls.  Daniel Schroeder will now spend 60 days in jail.

 

 

People misusing 9-1-1 isn't just an Indiana thing.  Ohio has its hands full too.  Back in January of 2020, an Ohio man was arrested for calling 911 as a dog.  In fact, that guy made nearly 80 non-emergency 911 calls before he was arrested.  How about the 39-year-old Ohio woman that called 911 after her parents canceled her cell service.  If you look up the word entitled in the dictionary there's a picture of her.  My personal favorite is the Ohio woman that called 911 after a Cleveland Browns trade.  Yikes.

 

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.
Filed Under: 9/11, Crime, evansville, indiana, oh Indiana
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top