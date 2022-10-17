Illinois Issued Executive Order “Recommending” Wearing Mask Again

The state of Illinois just issued an executive order recommending but not requiring that residents wear masks again.

You might recall that Governor Pritzker lifted the requirement to wear a face-covering mask on February 28. This new order doesn't rescind that, but there is now a strong recommendation that even fully-vaccinated Illinois residents mask up again. The change is that it's now recommended for everyone and not just those who have chosen to not get the COVID vaccines. Here's a small part of that order:

Face coverings . Any individual who is not fully vaccinated and who is over age two and able to medically tolerate a face covering (a mask or cloth face covering) should cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when in a public place and unable to maintain a six-foot social distance.

All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.

This new "recommendation" but not "requirement" was just issued on Friday, October 14, 2022.

If you would like to see more details of what the governor's order included, you can see the full executive order on the state of Illinois website.