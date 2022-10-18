Pork Sent To Illinois Restaurants Recalled, Possibly Contaminated

It just wouldn't be a new week without at least one report of a food safety recall involving food products that were, or are, being sold in Illinois. Well, it's a new week, and we've got a new product recall.

If you're thinking that 2022 has been a year of endless food safety recalls, you're right. Just to name a few that we've dealt with so far this year, we've got:

Cheeses, due to listeria

Almonds, due to an undeclared substance

Frozen pizza, due to particles falling into product

Peanut butter, due to salmonella contamination

87,000 pounds of meat, due to possible listeria contamination

There's more, but I only have so much space. Plus, I need to tell you about the pork recall now, anyway.

Red color inserted label with word FDA recall on gray background Getty Images loading...

When I First Learned Of This Recall, I Had To Google "What's A Pork Fritter?"

Hard to believe that a guy who grew up having to choke down Scandinavian delicacies like lutefisk and kroppkakor would be clueless when it comes to pork fritters, but here we are. I've had apple fritters before, and am somewhat familiar with them, but I've got zero experience in the pork fritter realm. Here's what they are (explanation from Quora.com):

Fritters are usually very much smaller than a fried tenderloin, and can be made from almost any type of pork. They are smaller pieces of pork, mixed with some sort of bread and egg to hold them together and rolled into balls and fried.

Grunge red product recall word round rubber seal stamp on white background Getty Images loading...

Here's You Need To Look For In Your Refrigerator Or Freezer, And Why

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), AdvancePierre Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 4,137 pounds of pork loin steak fritter product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard pieces of plastic.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic in the product. The raw, frozen cubed pork loin steak fritter item was produced on June 16th, 2022.

Here's what to look for:

IWeller.com, Facebook IWeller.com, Facebook loading...

The products subject to recall contain 27 pieces of “GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Streak Fritters" and bear establishment number "EST.2260Y" inside the USDA mark of inspection and lot code 1672AFE06. The fritters were shipped to distributors in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia and further distributed to restaurants and food service operations, according to the USDA alert.

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween