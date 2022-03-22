FDA Recalls Walmart, Kroger Pancake Mix Sold In Tristate

Another day, another product recall. This time, it's for something that you may very well have on the shelves of your pantry at home, but the product recall is for a reason I haven't heard of before.

In the past, we've seen that there have been recalls for listeria, E. coli, salmonella, even bits of plastic and/or metal tainting products, but this is a bit different.

There Are No Potential Pathogens Causing This Recall--It's A Chunk Problem

Years ago, there was a recall on a popular brand of imported beer because glass chunks had some how gotten into bottles and cans of this particular beer.

I remember stopping by the package liquor store that I favored, only to encounter a sign on the beer cooler that said: "________ Beer is unavailable for the time being due to a product recall. Please inform the manager if you prefer your beer to be chunky-style, as we still have some ________ stock in the back that we want to get rid of."

No one took them up on the chunky-style offer, and I'm sure no one wants chunky-style pancakes, either.

The Pancake Mix Recall Is Because Of The Potential For Foreign Material Contamination

In particular, according to the FDA, it's chunks of whatever makes up a cable:

Continental Mills has issued a recall for a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063, Best By Date of 09/01/2023, due to a potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product."

If you happen to have one of these mixes at home, you can either throw it out, or return it to where you bought it for a full refund. For more information, call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832

