Your Toddler’s Sippy Cup Could Be Deadly

Parents who have a toddler, waddling around the house, had better take a close look at the “sippy cup” they may be grasping. If it’s a Green Sprouts Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, or Sip & Straw Cups, you better grab it and toss it into the trash. These cups could be faulty and pose a lead poisoning hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on these potentially harmful stainless-steel bottles and cups because the bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, which is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Get our free mobile app

This recall involves 6 0z and 8 oz Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles. The double-walled stainless steel bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green and navy colors with one of three closure options: (1) A silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar, and handle, (2) A silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with colored plastic lid, collar and handle, (3) A silicone straw with plastic screw-on flip cap. The tracking number is printed on the bottom base of these bottles. Here is the low-down on the various bottles:

Green Sprouts Sippy Cup Recall

Size Description Tracking Number(s) 6 oz Stainless Steel Sippy Cup 29218V06985 or 35719V06985 6 oz Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup 33020V06985 8 oz Stainless Steel Straw Bottle 29218V06985 or 35719V06985

Once you dispose of the faulty cup, you can contact Green Sprouts for a full refund in the form of store credit or your money back (I would take a photo of the crummy cup, manufactured in China, just to back up my story).

So far, the firm has received seven reports of incidents of the bottles’ base breaking off and exposing the solder dot, but no injuries have been reported. The cups were sold nationwide at Buy Buy Baby (YIKES!), and Whole Foods stores. Online sources were amazon.com, buybuybaby.com, bedbathandbeyound.com from January 2020 through September 2022 at a price ranging from $14-$19. The recall number is #23-711, and the word on the street is that Green Sprouts is contacting all known purchasers directly.