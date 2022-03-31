PEEP THE RECALL: Don’t Risk Your Life For These Illinois Easter Candy Kits
Just like gingerbread houses you can buy during Christmas, retail stores offer edible Easter and Spring-related houses. Sadly, sales won't be booming for Easter this year.
As cute as these are, Wilton's Industries of Naperville, Illinois issued a recall on their 'Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit' due to a milk allergen missing from the “Contains” statement. That's a HUGE allergy that could be life or death for some people, how does it not make it on the label?
The ingredient list on the package lists “Skim Milk Powder” as an ingredient, however the “Contains” statement did not include “Milk” as required.
Luckily, there were no reports yet of allergic reactions to the milk! There were probably some 'unreported' uncontrollable bathroom trips, though.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
If I went to the store right now and saw this DIY edible kit, I would totally buy it if it wasn't recalled. The kit is for all ages and it's just fun to decorate things then be able to eat it soon afterwards ((lol)).
In the meantime... eat some peeps, y'all.
You can find out more information on Wilton's website explaining the full details of the recall. All I know is I'm not buying from Wilton any time soon, who knows what else was mislabeled on their products!