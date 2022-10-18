It's fall, y'all! Muhlenberg County neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses have decorated to celebrate the season. Take a look at all of the creative, adorable, and fun hay bale displays. Then, place a vote for your favorites.

There are some wonderful entries for the "Bales in the Berg" decorating contest. And, I'm about it! I love seeing all of the creativity. The Muhlenberg County community always comes together, especially during the holidays, and boy did they for the Hay Bale Contest. There are currently 40 entries taking part in the contest. The contest was open to anyone who wanted to participate. It's a fun way for people to come together to show their artistic side.

Votes will be calculated by the number of likes on the photos. Voting ends on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022. If you want to see the hay bales in person before you vote, there's an interactive map to help guide you.

We have the current Top 4 displays in each category, based on your votes as of today. Do you agree? Check out the fun entries and vote for your favorite.

Top Favorite (Business) "Bales in the Berg" Hay Bales

Top Favorite (Non-Profit) "Bales in the Berg" Hay Bales

Top Favorite (Private Residence) "Bales in the Berg" Hay Bales