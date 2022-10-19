Incredible Surplus Equipment Auction Coming to Daviess County, Kentucky
Who doesn't love a good bargain? The Daviess County Operations Center will be home to utility trucks, vans, cars, mowers, trailers, lawn equipment, and so much more that will be up for grabs. Here's everything you need to know to get those deals at the Owensboro Surplus Auction.
OWENSBORO SURPLUS AUCTION
Coming up on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 it's the Annual Owensboro Surplus Auction. Head to the Daviess County Operations Center at 9 AM to get some really great deals on a HUGE variety of items. Haven't you always wanted to buy a school bus and turn it into a tiny house? How fun would that be!
I love this auction! I’m gonna try to be there. - Amy Steven Carraway
I’ll be there. - Lucas Mckay
Wonder if there are any buses? - Sonya Foreman
Let's hope so Sonya!
OWENSBORO SURPLUS AUCTION ITEMS
VEHICLES:
2019 Ford Explorer - 93,751 Miles
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe - 154,348 Miles
2004 Dodge Ram SLT - 179,397 Miles
2017 Ford Explorer - 117,641 Miles
2012 Chevrolet Equinox - 196,985 Miles
2004 Ford E-350 - 170,656 Miles
2005 Chevrolet Tahoe - 255,001 Miles
2004 Chevrolet C15 Silverado - Unknown Miles
2004 Ford Excursion - Unknown Miles
2015 Ford Explorer - 191,372 Miles
2008 Ford Ranger - 212,449 Miles
2004 Ford Crown Victoria - 106,742 Miles
2005 Chrysler 300 - 100,412 Miles
2003 Chevrolet Impala - Unknown Miles
2010 BMW 328i - 126,120 Miles
Chevrolet S-10 - 188,743 Miles
EQUIPMENT:
2008 SCAG Wildcat Mower
Kubota 72" Mower
2017 New Holland Manure Spreader
20' Tandem Trailer
Grasshopper 61" Mower
Kubota 72" Mower
18' Tandem Trailer
2013 Hustler 60" Mower
Kubota RTV900
10' Tandem Dump Trailer
Roto Tiller
4' Chain Link Fencing
Scoreboards
*Additional Items May Be Added at the Auction
TERMS & CONDITIONS
TERMS: All items are sold as is, where is, and with no warranties expressed or implied. Buyers must use cash or check for the purchase.
All items must be paid in full on the day of the sale and removed by October 28, 2022. Announcements made on the day of the sale take precedence over printed material.
Questions? Contact Auctioneer Joe Paul Bickett at 270-685-8456.
The auction will be held at 2620 Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center.