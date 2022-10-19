Who doesn't love a good bargain? The Daviess County Operations Center will be home to utility trucks, vans, cars, mowers, trailers, lawn equipment, and so much more that will be up for grabs. Here's everything you need to know to get those deals at the Owensboro Surplus Auction.

OWENSBORO SURPLUS AUCTION

Coming up on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 it's the Annual Owensboro Surplus Auction. Head to the Daviess County Operations Center at 9 AM to get some really great deals on a HUGE variety of items. Haven't you always wanted to buy a school bus and turn it into a tiny house? How fun would that be!

OWENSBORO SURPLUS AUCTION ITEMS

VEHICLES:

2019 Ford Explorer - 93,751 Miles

2013 Chevrolet Tahoe - 154,348 Miles

2004 Dodge Ram SLT - 179,397 Miles

2017 Ford Explorer - 117,641 Miles

2012 Chevrolet Equinox - 196,985 Miles

2004 Ford E-350 - 170,656 Miles

2005 Chevrolet Tahoe - 255,001 Miles

2004 Chevrolet C15 Silverado - Unknown Miles

2004 Ford Excursion - Unknown Miles

2015 Ford Explorer - 191,372 Miles

2008 Ford Ranger - 212,449 Miles

2004 Ford Crown Victoria - 106,742 Miles

2005 Chrysler 300 - 100,412 Miles

2003 Chevrolet Impala - Unknown Miles

2010 BMW 328i - 126,120 Miles

Chevrolet S-10 - 188,743 Miles

EQUIPMENT:

2008 SCAG Wildcat Mower

Kubota 72" Mower

2017 New Holland Manure Spreader

20' Tandem Trailer

Grasshopper 61" Mower

Kubota 72" Mower

18' Tandem Trailer

2013 Hustler 60" Mower

Kubota RTV900

10' Tandem Dump Trailer

Roto Tiller

4' Chain Link Fencing

Scoreboards

*Additional Items May Be Added at the Auction

TERMS & CONDITIONS

TERMS: All items are sold as is, where is, and with no warranties expressed or implied. Buyers must use cash or check for the purchase.

All items must be paid in full on the day of the sale and removed by October 28, 2022. Announcements made on the day of the sale take precedence over printed material.

Questions? Contact Auctioneer Joe Paul Bickett at 270-685-8456.

The auction will be held at 2620 Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center.

