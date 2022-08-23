Be Prepared! Tox-Away Day Planned in Daviess County, Kentucky
Are you not sure how to dispose of hazardous materials in your garage? The Daviess County Tox-Away Day program can help, and it's right around the corner. This is what CAN and CAN'T be disposed of during the event.
Fall clean-up is set to be conducted in Daviess County. It's a great time to clean out the cabinets and get rid of some unwanted items from around your house. A way to dispose of those items safely is with this FREE event offered to residents by Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro.
Daviess County 'Tox-Away Day' for Household Hazardous Waste
Save the date because residents in Daviess County can dispose of household hazardous waste materials found around your home on Saturday, October 1st, 2022 between 8 AM and Noon. You can drop off those unwanted "approved" items at the Daviess County Operations Center located at 2620 Highway 81 in Owensboro.
Accepted Items
Lighter Fluid – Thinners – Turpentine – Adhesives – Old Gasoline – Polishes – Kerosene – 2 Cycle Gasoline – Propane – Used Motor Oil – Lead Acid Batteries – Oil-Based Paints – Aerosols – Cyanides – Acids & Caustics – Drain Cleaners – Bleach – Household Cleaners – Rat Poisons – Fluorescent Bulbs – Pesticides – Insecticides – Fertilizers – Lawn Chemicals – Antifreeze – Fire Extinguishers – Ni-Cad Batteries – Lithium Batteries – Alkaline Batteries – Smoke Detectors – Pool Chemicals – Strong Chemicals – Asbestos – Pharmaceuticals – Oxygen Cylinders – CO2 Cylinders – Freon Cylinders – Helium Cylinders – PCB Materials – Aluminum Paint – Reactives – Flammable Solids – Animal Repellant
NOT Accepted Items
Appliances – Ammunition – Computers – Medical Waste – Tires – Solid Waste (Trash) – Air Conditioners – Refrigerators – Acetylene Cylinders – De-Humidifiers – Any Cylinders Not Listed – Unmarked Cylinders – Cylinders with Broken or Inoperable Valves – Business Waste – Latex Paint
For questions, you can contact the Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.