Do you have confidential papers that need to be shredded? Here's a chance to recycle documents you no longer need at a FREE paper shredding event. Don't become an identity theft victim.

My husband and I are guilty of keeping documents longer than needed. How about you? All of those unwanted documents just pile up and take up space in the office. It's important to destroy any documents with your personal information included. It's fantastic this FREE Shred Event can help make the process safer and easier!

When you keep bills, pay stubs, and sales receipts, for example past the point they should have been shredded, it stacks up and will drive you crazy. This is a quick and secure way to get rid of sensitive information and outdated or unnecessary paperwork in your workspace.

It's time to address the mess in your office, home, or work. Get organized and get shreddin' with this FREE community event!

DAVIESS COUNTY FREE SHRED EVENT



Keep your personal information safe and secure. Shred your check stubs, paid utility bills, tax forms, bank statements, or anything that includes information about you and your family. Daviess County residents, businesses, and institutions will have the chance to dispose of these items during a Shred Event hosted by the Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro. The Shred Event will be held on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at the Owensboro Sportscenter from 10 AM until 1 PM.

There will be a 100 lb. limit per vehicle. Confidential and personal documents will be shredded on-site by Piranha Mobile Shredding. You should shred any documents that contain sensitive information to prevent identity theft. This is a great way to do it!

For questions, contact the Daviess County Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.

