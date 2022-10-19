When Should Hoosiers Turn on the Heat in Their Homes?

I think it's safe to say Fall is here and with colder-than-normal temperatures for this time of year. Many folks weren't necessarily prepared and everyone is asking the same question.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: WHAT SHOULD YOU DO BEFORE YOU TURN ON THE HEAT?

Yes there are actually several very important steps to take before you get all cozy and warm in your home.

This is one of the most important things you need to do before turning on your heat. Filters need to be cleaned every 3 or so months depending on the type of filter. If they aren't clean you don't get proper airflow through them and it can tear up your system.

Clogged ductwork can make your unit not function efficiently and may not send heat to the proper places in your home.

Dust tends to settle in the vents of your home. Make sure to dust and vacuum the vents and clean them thoroughly before turning on the heat.

Most of the time winterizing your home is most necessary if you own an older home. Making sure to seal cracks and put covers over the windows so as not to let cold air in and heat out.

Have you ever smelled that burning smell when you turn on the heat for the first time? Well, one reason is that the unit has sat all summer. It needs time to acclimate itself to being back on duty. Give it some time and patience and only run it for a little bit at a time.

FINALLY: WHEN SHOULD YOU TURN ON YOUR HEAT?

I'm sure you're thinking to yourself "Is there really one answer to this question?" and the answer to that is "I have no idea". However, I think there are things everyone needs to consider.

In our house, this is always up for debate. My husband turns the heat on at the first sign of cold weather and I am more of a put more blankets on type of girl.

We had our friends way in on the conversation;

Larry Conder

When rosemary says to!!

Happy wife

Happy, well you get my point Lacie Mclaughlin

Whenever we feel cold and can't stay warm. Lol. Turned on last week. Joy Biggs

Usually not till November unless it gets below 30 degrees outside. Lisa Garmon Newcom

Not until I have to!! I love a month of low energy bills!! Mary-Katherine Maddox

I broke down and did it last night because I was shivering lol, but I have it set to 65!! Tara Noel Estes

When it’s about 55 degrees in our house! Alex Hamilton

Since it’s close to freezing at night I turn it on at night and then off in the morning, at least that’s the plan

Now that we've had others weigh in let's hear what the experts say from allairsystems.com;

The World Health Organization (WHO) has defined standards for healthy indoor temperatures. WHO recommends a minimum indoor temperature of 64.4 degrees Fahrenheit, but if you have children or are a senior 69.8 degrees would be ideal. The average temperatures where home owners decide to turn on the heat in NJ range from the low 40s to the high 60s, so this is when NJ households turn on the furnace for the first time in fall/winter.

A few years ago I spoke with our local utility company and they recommended keeping your home between 66-68 degrees for the winter. I can live with this but my family has other ideas.