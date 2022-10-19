Frustrated Monkey Tries Her Best to Be a Pigeon Forge, TN Shop Cashier [VIDEO]

Every time I had to work the concession stand at one of my kid's sporting events, I would stress out. It was the pressure of getting what the customer wanted and also calculating the change correctly in my head. I sweat just thinking about it. My mind doesn't do math.

Get our free mobile app

While I was in college I worked retail. I would stress out about that, too. Even with the cash register calculating the exact change I would need to give the customer, the register would stress me out because it wouldn't work fast enough. Don't get e started on the times the register would just freeze. OMG! I'm getting stressed out right now remembering how bad it was when the customer would get angry at things that were out of my control.

I feel like I looked a lot like this monkey in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. It's all good until the touch screen doesn't cooperate.

Here's what happened,

Sasha is a 14-year-old Brown-Tufted Capuchin monkey. She loves all touch-screen electronics and is very heavy-handed in her slapping/whacking the iPad screen in this video. Monkey see monkey do is very real as Sasha learned how to operate the iPhone, iPad, and touch screens in our car from watching us use them. Sasha has been using the iPhone since she was just a few months old. In this video, Sasha sat down at our Point of Sale system and started touching buttons on the iPad, then ended up in the email program and was frustrated that she could not clear the screen and began to slap the screen harder.

[Viral Hog via Rumble]

Take a look.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom