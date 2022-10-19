One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!

There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.

MyDatingAdvisor.com recently ranked 170 of the coziest towns across the country to find the perfect winter escape for you. According to their website:

We’ve swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape. Whether you’re looking for a ski lover’s paradise, a historic spot that’s still near a major metropolis, or a remote waterfront retreat, you’ll find it on this list.

In order to determine the coziest small towns across the United States, MyDatingAdvsier.com compared 170 well-known small towns across three key dimensions: 1) Weather, 2) Food, and 3) Activities.

We evaluated each of those dimensions using 10 relevant metrics of cozy town friendliness. These are listed below with their corresponding weights. The metrics were combined to create a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for coziness. We determined each location’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.

Given all of that information, only one town in the state of Indiana made that list, and it can be found right here in the Evansville area.

Coziest Town in Indiana This Winter

When you think about cozy winter towns in Indiana, Nashville might come to mind. However, that wasn't the one that MyDatingAdvsier.com named the coziest town in Indiana. In fact, the coziest small town during the winter in Indiana is located in Posey County. Historic New Harmony came in at number 70 in the rankings, making it the only town in Indiana to make the list. Going off the way they found their results, New Harmony perfectly fits the criteria. According to Visit New Harmony:

Inside and out, New Harmony is delightful from season-to-season. Whether you’re enjoying the quaint beauty of our historic buildings, savoring the distinctive restaurants, browsing the shops, watching a coffee roasting, participating in a cooking class, taking in the wonder of the Roofless Church, walking the labyrinths, attending one of our many events, or using the facilities at Harmonie State Park, we predict our welcoming community will earn a spot on your top ten places to visit.

You can check out the full list of 170 cozy towns in America by clicking here.

