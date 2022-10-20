All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week.

This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.

You're sure to find great deals on children's clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, books, and furniture during the huge consignment sale at the Muhlenberg County AG Center. Don't miss the huge selection of over 20,000 high-quality items.

HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

You can find high-quality secondhand clothes, gently used toys, household items, and more this weekend. During the huge consignment sale at the Muhlenberg County AG Center, you can shop a huge selection of offerings.

Thursday, October 20th from 10 am-8 pm.

Friday, October 21st from 10 am-8 pm.

Saturday, October 22nd from 9 am-6 pm.

•Clothing that is not sold (and tagged for donation) is going to the Muhlenberg County Opportunity Center!

•The address to the sale is 3705 State Route 1380, Powderly KY 42367!

•Saturday is “half off day.” Anything NOT marked with a red dot will be half off! If it has a red dot, it is selling for the price marked on the card.

•Consignors have one more day to drop off items! We have everything from baby toys/accessories, home decor, shoes, kitchenware, hats, Halloween costumes, baby clothes, women’s and men’s clothes, AND SO MUCH MORE!

Tons of children's clothing of all sizes.

Adult clothing for both women and men.

This is such a great place to get nice clothing for the Fall/Winter months.

Everyone is happy about this sale including Bowyn!

