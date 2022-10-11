Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream Has Returned to IL, IN, & KY Stores

Christmas has come early this year, as a popular treat from 2021 has returned to stores across Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.

I know that we haven't even gotten to Halloween yet, but it's never too early to talk about Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Usually, Christmas Tree Cakes come out around Halloween. Last year, Little Debbie partnered up with an ice cream company called Hudsonville Ice Cream to create a mashup of the famous Christmas Tree Cakes and ice cream.

Many tried and tried to get their hands on some but they sold out before they could make it to the store. I was one of those people. However, after the success of these, Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream continued to partner up to roll out ice cream based on Little Debbie's snacks. As many were excited about the collaborations, most wanted to know if they would be releasing the Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream once again this year. Last night, on a trip to the store, I was surprised to find that not only did they secretly bring them back, but it appears that they produced more pints than they did in 2021.

The Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream pints are being sold now at Walmart locations throughout the United States, including here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky...and I couldn't be more excited! Of course, I snagged a couple of pints to try them out. Now, according to Best Products:

You can expect a rich vanilla flavor from the ice cream. It’s then mixed with chunks of the cake, which consists of two-layer golden cake that’s filled with smooth creme, coated with classic white frosting, and topped with red icing and green sugar sprinkles. The ice cream also has that red icing and greens sprinkles swirled throughout it.

Having finally tried these out, I can confirm for those who weren't able to buy them last year, that they do taste like the popular Little Debbie snack cakes. The description above perfectly illustrates what you can expect whenever you indulge in the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream.

Hopefully, this year they will have plenty to go around for everyone. However, if you're looking to celebrate Christmas a little early, you might want to run to Walmart and grab a pint or two before they sell out. Trust me, you won't regret it!

