Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.

Indiana state flag loading...

How to Determine the Best Small Cities in America

The personal-finance website WalletHub released a report showing 2022’s Best Small Cities in America, and I was pleasantly surprised to see three Indiana cities in the top ten, with several other Hoosier cities making the list. I think that's something to be proud of. To get these results, WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on these five categories:

Affordability Economic Health Education & Health Quality of Life Safety

Which Indiana Cities Scored the Best?

#2 overall on the list, with a total score of 70.91 is Carmel, IN. I'll be honest, I don't know what that score means, but I do know it is only .13 behind to top city on the list.

#7 is Zionsville, IN, with a score of 69.9

#10 is Westfield, IN, with a score of 69.8

All three cities are in the 99th percentile, meaning they are in the top one percent of small cities in America.

Several other Indiana towns scored well on the list, including Fishers (68.42), Brownsburg (67.11), Noblesville (66.59), Plainfield (65.28), Greenwood (62.56), and Valparaiso (62.19).

Get our free mobile app

You can scroll over this interactive map to see the rest of the results, but your eyes might go crossed looking at over 1,300 dots.

The results are a little bit easier to see HERE, along with any other information you might want about the study.

10 Indiana Laws You Don't Know You're Breaking