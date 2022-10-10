When Will KY, IN and IL See First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready.

We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.

Look at it this way, we might actually have a white Christmas this year. In the last few years, we've had to ditch the sweaters and open the windows to let in some cool air inside. It's felt like Christmas in southern California.

I know what that feels like because I've spent a couple of Christmases in Cali, and it sucked. Not being with my brother and his family in beautiful California, but being there over Christmas. It didn't even feel like Christmas.

So, will we see flakes before Christmas? Yes, we will!

When will southern Indiana, southern Illinois, and western Kentucky see the first snow of winter 2022?

Take a look at this graph from almanac.com. It predicts the weather in October. Will we see snow?

But. look at Novemeber!

It looks like we will see our first snowflakes of winter sometime between November 4th and 7th.

Will the Tristate have a 2022 white Christmas?

According to farmersalmanac.com,

Merry mushy Christmas! Turning milder with a few showers of wet snow, and rain.

We may see some of the white stuff, but it will probably melt. Doesn't look like we'll have a white Christmas.

