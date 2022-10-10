Anything can happen when tv cameras are rolling live in public. Our local news and weather reporters are live at different parts of the Tri-State during newscasts everyday. Most of the time, the public is well-behaved and the news segment goes on without a hitch.

Fall Festival Live

Every year, all of the television stations do live newscasts and some special segments during the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. We do a lot of live radio broadcasting, and you have to be kind of cautious when there is a big crowd around. It only takes one person trying to be funny to mess up your broadcast or get your station in trouble.

Betty The Weather Cat Does NOT Approve of This Message

We don't need to give the two guys who clearly need attention any more than they have already gotten. You have probably seen the video clips on social media or TikTok. I would hate for fun live segments to end just because a couple of guys tried to ruin it.

Mr. Jackwagon,

I'll bet your mom is really proud of your TV debut. She probably taught you manners and you ignored her. Let me tell you, if my son ever did something so rude and inconsiderate he would never hear the last of it. In fact, this photo is from a live radio broadcast. He said the word 'Crap', and I lectured him for 10 minutes after he said it. He will still bring up, and that was years ago.

Life Advise From Jeff Lyons

When Chase was in Kindergarten Jeff Lyons helped him with a big project for his class. Jeff showed him how weather is forecast, how the green screen works, and about the newscast. If only the jackwagons that think it's funny to yell obscenities or tell dirty jokes to get attention had this sound advise from Jeff Lyons.

Buttface McGee or JACKWAGON

Jeff joined the 14 News team in 1988. The Indiana University graduate currently anchors the weathercasts for 14 News at 4, 5, 6, and 10. Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993. The proud father of three appears at over 40 schools a year and speaks to civic groups about weather casting.

