Dress To Impress For The Lumiere D’Education Foundation Red Carpet Caribbean Gala

The Lumiere D’Education Foundation will host a Red Carpet Caribean Gala and you are invited.

Dress To Impress

Dress to impress and get ready to help raise money for the Lumiere D’Education Foundation and the children of Plaine, Haiti. This Red Carpet Caribbean Gala, presented by Robert John & Associates, will have a Caribbean feel and promises to be a night you will not want to miss with dancing, fun, and Bruder Entertainment mixing a combination of Reggae and Kompa.

Join us for an evening of dancing, laughter, and red carpet fun! A Red Carpet event with a Caribbean Carnival theme, come dressed to impress or wear something fabulous straight from your closet in support of Lumiere D'Education Foundation Inc. and the children of Haiti. Adults 21+

Bruder Entertainment will be playing a combination of kompa, reggae etc., plus some other entertainment surprises!

All Proceeds go to Lumiere D'Education to support the education of children in Haiti.

Mark Your Calendar And Get Your Tickets

Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 19, 2021. Tickets for this twenty-one and over event are $50 per person, and there is an option to buy an entire table as well. The evening will begin at 6 pm in the Banquet Room of Cambridge Golf Course and will be hosted by emcee Ron Rhodes. Purchase your tickets now. To learn more about this event, visit the official Facebook Event page.

More About Lumiere D'Education

Lumiere D'Education is an organization that raises money to help children in Haiti to get an education.

Lumiere D’Education Foundation oversees a school called L’Ecole Dinaus Mixed that is located in the poverty-stricken area of La Plaine, Haiti. With little to no support from the local government, our school of 107 children relies on generous donations from people like yourself to survive. Our mission is to provide free education to Haitian children who are eager to learn and gain the skills required to lead healthy, productive lives. Our program shines a light on the poorest country in the Western hemisphere and empowers disadvantaged children to break the cycle of poverty.

