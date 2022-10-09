How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal

McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!

On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.

"Guess who's coming back," the company teased on Twitter.

Check out the updated designs in the tweet below:

“We heard you loud and clear… if spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don’t want it. That’s why we’re bringing back the most iconic Halloween trio — McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin," the company wrote in a press release.

Of course, the buckets are reusable — perfect for collecting candy while trick-or-treating on the spookiest day of the year! According to McDonald's, creative collectors have also used them as planters and purses over the years.

If the designs alone aren't nostalgia-inducing enough, check out a commercial advertising the glow-in-the-darks buckets that were available in 1990! You'll likely notice they look very similar.

How to Get McDonald's Halloween Bucket for 2022

If you're planning on snagging one or more of these timely buckets, you'll want to head to McDonald's and order a Happy Meal.

They'll be available beginning Oct. 18 and will be provided with Happy Meal purchases until they sell out or until Oct. 31 — whichever comes first. We recommend ordering your spooky Happy Meal sooner than later; we have a feeling stock won't last until the end of the month.

This isn't the only Happy Meal from McDonald's recently. This month, the company released an adult version of the kid-friendly meal, complete with exclusive toys.

Earlier this year McDonald's also brought back a classic sauce that had been retired for years.