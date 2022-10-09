Man Watches Beach Sunset With His Dog in Moving TikTok: ‘Cutest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’

A viral video of an elderly man watching the sun set over the water with his dog has restored TikTok's faith in humanity.

Erika Eileen shared the heartwarming clip on TikTok, where it has amassed over 24 million views, with many viewers left crying their "heart[s] out" in the comments section.

"Do y'all want to see the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my f---ing life?" Eileen says in the video as tears stream down her face.

She turns the camera around, revealing a man sitting next to his dog — which appears to be a golden retriever — on a beach bench. The two are enjoying the beautiful view of the sunset in Portugal.

"That was special," Eileen adds.

"Literally can’t stop crying my eyes out," Eileen captioned the video on TikTok. Watch below:

WARNING: Video contains graphic language.

Users peppered the comments section with endearing reactions.

"What a beautiful moment. A dog's love is special," one person wrote.

"Thank god for animals," someone else shared, which prompted Eileen to reply, "I'm not a pet person but this one got me thinking differently."

"That's a man that knows how to appreciate life," another person commented.

"Thank you for taking the time to capture something good. The world needs more of this," someone else wrote.

In the comments section, Eileen also noted that someone who knows the man in real life is trying to "connect" the pair so he can have access to the beautiful video.