Funky Food Games Indiana Fall Festival Food Challenge Is Bone Dry [VIDEO]
Funky Food Games Wednesday, October 5, 2022
M & M's melt in your mouth, not in your hand. We are all familiar with that slogan, right? Well, the same cannot be said for cotton candy. Believe me, I found out the hard way.
Fall Festival Day #3
FuNkY FoOd GaMeS Puppy Chow Chow / Cotton Candy Stuff Relay had Bobby & Liberty winning their 2nd game against Central Band Moms Lori & Erin, who hopefully can get their first W tomorrow.
Of course the Puppy Chow was eaten like a puppy, on all fours & no hands.
- Puppy Chow #110 Evansville Day School
- Cotton Candy #111 Boy Scouts
Puppy Chow - Like a Puppy
Cotton Candy - Does Not Melt
But Will Liberty REALLY Eat Cotton Candy Off Of The Street To Win?
Let's Watch and See
The Bystanders Don't Know What To Think
Anything For The WIN!
As if supporting over 130 local schools, organizations, and charities wasn't enough incentive to visit the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, we have decided to really embrace the foods along Franklin Street. And by embrace, I mean participate in daily Funky Food Games with Ron Rhodes from WEHT on Lifestyles.
