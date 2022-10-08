Need A Job? Amazon Is Hiring 3500 Illinoisans For The Holidays

With gas (and pretty much everything else) continuing to skyrocket in price, you might have the idea in mind to grab yourself a "side hustle" so you can afford a few presents after filling your car and buying groceries.

The holiday season always presents some opportunities for jobs (some that go on to become full-time gigs), and 2022 is no exception--especially in the field of fulfillment.

Walmart Says They're Planning On Hiring Around 40,000 Seasonal Workers Across The United States, So Amazon Decided To Go Even Bigger

Walmart's target of 40,000 holiday season workers is quite a step back from last year when they hired 150,000 people, but Amazon is still planning to add 150,000 workers nationwide this year, the same as last year.

According to a piece by the Associated Press (AP), UPS and Target plan on hiring the same number of holiday season workers as they did in 2021.

So, What Kind Of Money Can You Make With One Of Amazon's Seasonal Jobs?

According to Amazon, workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the United States. Amazon also announced last week that they would raise average pay for frontline workers by a dollar. With the labor market being tight, Amazon hopes the extra money will attract more workers.

Amazon also says they're working on changing their payment policies so that workers can get paid more than once or twice per month.

If you or someone you know might be interested, click here to be taken to Amazon's hiring page.

