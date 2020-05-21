Area McDonald’s Restaurants are Hiring Over 1,500 New Employees

Now that the 2020 school year is officially over, it's time for young people to start thinking about summer jobs, and the golden arches are shining bright for all in the Tri-State to see.

In a statement released earlier this week, McDonald's announced that they will hire 1,650 new employees at dozens of restaurants in the Tri-State and surrounding communities over the next several weeks. You can see the entire list of participating restaurants here.

A summer job at McDonald's is a great way to make some extra money, and to learn some valuable work and skills. In many cases, it could also lead to a long and happy career. McDonald's also offers the chance for students to further their education with the help of the "Archways to Opportunity' program..

The program is available to employees who have worked at least 15 hours a week for 90 days. "Archways to Opportunity" not only gives employees the chance to earn their high school diploma, but they could also receive up to $2,500 in financial assistance for tuition. and they would have access to career advising.

Ivan Carvajal is a local McDonald’s franchise Owner/Operator. Here's what he has to say about the "Archways to Opportunity" program, “By offering restaurant employees the option to further their education paired with skills they learn on the job, we’re supporting their full potential to succeed whether that’s at McDonald’s or beyond,”

We know our friends at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari hire a bunch of people each summer too. In fact, they recently announced that they're looking to hire 250 additional employees. Learn more about summer employment at Holiday World.