Terrifying and Ruthless Indiana Female Serial Killer Used Poison to Kill and Pigs to Hide Victims

Throughout history, stories of serial killers have frightened us and intrigued us, all at the same time. They invade our sleep in our nightmares and also pull us to learn more about why they would do such terrible things.

In the Netflix series Dahmer, we are reliving the horror or just discovering the magnitude of the evil that lurked within Jeffery Dahmer.

Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal or the Milwaukee Monster, was an American serial killer and sex offender who committed the murder and dismemberment of seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Take a look at the trailer.

But, what if a serial killer was active a long time ago? How would one even get caught? We knew so little about science and had few tools for a thorough investigation like we do today, you would think some serial killers could get away with murder without anyone knowing, and they did.

LaPorte, Indiana female serial killer

If you think the killings of Jeffery Dahmer are terrifying, allow me to introduce you to Belle Gunness.

A female serial killer who lived in LaPorte, Indiana, it's thought that she murdered her husbands, her children, foster children, and potential suitors she would lure onto her farm and anyone else who unfortunately crossed her path.

The story of Indiana's first documented serial killer, Belle Gunness

Some documented serial killers from history, we know very little about. We try to fit the pieces together through a few old photos, family and county records, and folklore.

The story of Belle Gunness makes you wonder if some people don't really need motivation, some people might be born evil.

Her story is one of, what appears to be, bad luck. It seems Belle could never catch a break. Fires and disease plagued her life. But, one fire on her farm would uncover the unthinkable truth.

The remains of eleven victims were found on the farm and in pig pits.

The History Guy tells the awful and frightening story of Belle Gunness the best.

Read more about Belle Gunness, HERE and HERE.

