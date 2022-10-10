This is incredibly cool. If you have a student in high school, you know that marching band season is well underway. Our area schools have a pretty rich tradition in band. I graduated from Daviess County High School and, even way back in the late 80s, our "Band of Pride" was quite a force on the field.

The same can be said of our other area high schools as well. This particular marching band story comes from Apollo High.

Ashley Bradshaw Ashley Bradshaw loading...

Friday night, the Apollo Eagles took on the Henderson County Colonels at home and the band took the field for their halftime performance. Well, Logan Royalty, who plays the marching snare, decided to do something really cool to document the performance.

Stacy Royalty Stacy Royalty loading...

He wore a Go Pro camera and filmed the entire thing. Here's what inspired him to do it.

If you're like me and never had the opportunity to play in the marching band, this video will let you know exactly what it's like- the formations, the precision, how the kids in the band hear the music depending on where they are on the field and, most thrillingly, the exhilaration of performing under those "Friday Night Lights".

This is pretty awesome. The video thrusts you onto the field right there with the Marching Eagles and their show Disbanded. WATCH!

Apollo's Band Director Andrew Tucker, who has led the program for the last four years, admits the video is a great way to see the show from a performer's perspective. As for the show, he adds, it "moves through a transition from order and structure to chaos and disorder."

Of course, there is one constant in the video. Yes! Those are Logan's drumsticks you routinely see in the frame.

In their most recent competition, Apollo snagged a 3rd Place showing. The percussion section was even named Best Percussion for their class, which was a tremendous accomplishment for the Apollo band and its members.



Ashley Bradshaw Ashley Bradshaw loading...

It was a huge confidence boost for the Marching Eagles as they prepare for their final competition of the season, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 22nd at Austin Peay in Tennessee.



Andrew says, "It's been a great year so far and I am really proud of these kids for all their hard work."