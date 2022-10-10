You’ll ‘Fall’ in Love with Autumn, Ember, & Hayride – Adoptable Tabbies in Warrick County
I'm so excited! I LOVE LOVE LOVE summer but I also like it when it turns a little crisp out for the spooky Halloween season. Nothing too crazy. This weekend's 60-degree temps will be perfect. I also bought a "Channel the Flannel" candle and I am making pumpkin and apple desserts this weekend.
If you are as excited about the Fall season as I am, you might consider adopting one (or more) of the tabby kitties at WHS who have fall-inspired names.
Meet Autumn, Ember, and Hayride. All siblings, the five-month-old kittens are looking for their forever homes. Autumn and Ember are females and Hayride is a male.
AUTUMN
EMBER
HAYRIDE
All of the WHS cat/kittens have received age-appropriate vaccines and deworming. Plus they are spayed/neutered and FIV/Feline Leukemia tested prior to adoption.
How to Adopt Autumn, Ember, and Hayride
If you are interested in adopting, fill out an adoption application or stop in and visit the pet of your choice.
Phone: (812) 858-1132
HOURS
Mon: Closed to the public
Tue: Closed to the public
Wed: 12:00PM - 4:00PM
Thu: 12:00PM - 7:00PM
Fri: 12:00PM - 4:00PM
Sat: 12:00PM - 4:00PM
Sun: 12:00PM - 4:00PM
