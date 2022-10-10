You’ll ‘Fall’ in Love with Autumn, Ember, & Hayride – Adoptable Tabbies in Warrick County

I'm so excited! I LOVE LOVE LOVE summer but I also like it when it turns a little crisp out for the spooky Halloween season. Nothing too crazy. This weekend's 60-degree temps will be perfect. I also bought a "Channel the Flannel" candle and I am making pumpkin and apple desserts this weekend.

If you are as excited about the Fall season as I am, you might consider adopting one (or more) of the tabby kitties at WHS who have fall-inspired names.

Meet Autumn, Ember, and Hayride. All siblings, the five-month-old kittens are looking for their forever homes. Autumn and Ember are females and Hayride is a male.

AUTUMN

EMBER

HAYRIDE

All of the WHS cat/kittens have received age-appropriate vaccines and deworming. Plus they are spayed/neutered and FIV/Feline Leukemia tested prior to adoption.

How to Adopt Autumn, Ember, and Hayride

If you are interested in adopting, fill out an adoption application or stop in and visit the pet of your choice.



Phone: (812) 858-1132

HOURS

Mon: Closed to the public

Tue: Closed to the public

Wed: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

Thu: 12:00PM - 7:00PM

Fri: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

Sat: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

Sun: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

More Happening at WHS

Do you have a dog or cat due for vaccines? The WHS is excited to announce that they received another grant from Walmart Giving to host a low-cost vaccination clinic open to the public on November 29. The clinic is from 11AM -2PM (or later if pets are still being seen). Registration begins at 10AM and ends at 1PM. Registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, and registration for the clinic is first come, first serve.

Please expect a potentially long wait, and plan your day accordingly. They can only see domesticated dogs and cats. No feral animals. For the safety of your pet, all dogs MUST be on a leash and cats MUST be in a carrier to be seen.

Brews for WHS Rescues

Join Warrick Humane Society at Jennings Street Public House for Brews for WHS Rescues! 10% of all drink purchases will be donated to WHS. Well-behaved dogs are allowed on the patio, and minors are allowed in the grassy area by the picnic tables. Jennings Street Public house offers food for sale such as sandwiches and soft pretzels, or you may bring your own food. Brews for WHS Rescues is scheduled from 2PM - 7PM the last Saturday of each month May - October at Jennings Street Public House located at 300 W Jennings St. Newburgh, IN 47630.

Miles for Mutts

Join WHS on October 22nd for this year's annual Miles for Mutts 5K benefiting Warrick Humane Society ! The race begins and ends at our shelter, with a 3.1 mile run/walk on the beautiful Warrick Trails. Overflow parking is located just east of us at 5622 Vann Road.

Well-behaved pets are welcome to join you! Registration includes a t-shirt and goodie bag.

Pet Pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Mark your calendar for pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bring your pets, kids, or the entire family! All proceeds go to the Rescue Pets at Warrick Humane Society. Photos will be taken by photographer Kristi Carter. WHEN:

Saturday, November 12th: 9am - 4pm

Sunday, November 13th: 9am - 3pm No reservations are needed. Just show up and register onsite on the picture days. COST:

$25 for 10-12 digital downloads

$30 for 10-12 photos on a flash drive

No printed photos will be offered, and downloads will be ready 1-2 weeks after the event ends. We can't wait to see you and your cute pets and families!

