Fall is here and with it comes the need for yummy comfort foods to keep our tummies happy and full. Here's a delicious soup recipe sure to keep you comfy and cozy.

A HOSPITAL VISIT BRINGS FORTH A FAMILY FAVORITE RECIPE

Don't most yummy recipes usually include the amazing women in our lives? This particular recipe has been a part of our family for 30-plus years now all because of a trip to the emergency room back in 1992. Momma had a horrible migraine and it was just her and I. We were living in Toledo, Ohio at the time and I had no other option but to go along to the ER. We had no idea we would be there all day long but we were and when lunchtime came I was super hungry. Momma gave me money and sent me to the cafeteria to get something to eat. I looked around and finally settle on what looked like vegetable soup. As I started dipping it out I noticed a vegetable I hadn't ever had but I thought I'll try it and I am so glad I did. It was amazing. I actually went back for a second bowl. This time I did something momma had taught me to do when trying to figure out a recipe. I dissected the soup while eating it to see exactly what it had in it so I could make it at home.

It was called Zucchini Soup and it is probably my favorite soup of all time.

WHAT'S IN THE SOUP?

It actually doesn't take a super long time to prepare but there are quite a few ingredients.

You will need a large soup pot.

1. Brown one pound of ground sausage. Drain grease and leave in the pot.

2. Add two cups of chicken stock to the sausage and cook over medium heat.

3. Sliced up the squash at quarter-inch slices and add to the pot.

4. Slice zucchini at half-inch slices and add to pot.

5. Open a can of diced potatoes and add to the pot. You can drain or not.

6. Open and add complete can of corn with juices.

7. Open and add drained carrots to the pot.

8. Open and add a can of diced tomatoes juice and all.

9. Lastly, add the desired seasoning. We use garlic powder, garlic salt, pepper, a mixture of Italian seasoning, and seasoned salt and I also shockingly add a few packets of Splenda because we like it a little bit sweet.

Let cook on low to mid-medium heat for 30 minutes and then turn it down and let simmer for an hour. Your house will smell amazing and your family will be so very happy! ENJOY~

