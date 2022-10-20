Last Weekend of the Holiday Drive-In Season in Reo, IN

After a summer full of movies under the stars at the Holiday Drive-In, you have one more opportunity to go before they close for the season.

It's no secret that Holiday Drive-In is one of the hot spots in the Tri-State during the summer months. This drive-in theater, located in Reo, Indiana, has been a staple of the Evansville area since it opened its first screen in 1955. The Holiday Drive-In is now one of the oldest American drive-in theaters still in operation. Still, 67 years later, moviegoers still visit the drive-in to enjoy movies under the stars.

The Final Weekend for the Holiday Drive-In

The Holiday Drive-In opened for the season on May 6th, and they have had a great season full of awesome movies...and delicious cheeseburgers. However, all good things must come to an end. The Holiday Drive-In announced that this weekend, October 21st and 22nd, will be their final weekend of the season. While I think that it would be cool for them to at least be open a couple of weekends, in early December to play nothing but Christmas movies, that will not be the case...unless this article gets to the right person.

This weekend is your last chance to visit the Holiday Drive-In in 2022. You'll have to wait until the spring of 2023 to see movies at the drive-in. That seems like a long time to wait, so you might want to take advantage this weekend of seeing two great movies for one low price and, of course, enjoy my personal favorite: the double cheeseburgers!

According to the Holiday Drive-In's Facebook, the final weekend of the 2022 season will feature quite a few scary movies for the Halloween season. Take a look at the lineup of movies for the final weekend of the Holiday Drive-In:

Oh, and don't forget...The Holiday Drive-In has its own rules in place for patrons to adhere to. However, these unspoken rules are things that you should also follow...if you don't want to grind people's gears.

