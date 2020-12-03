Lanham Brothers Jamboree Virtual Christmas Show (Shaped by Faith)

It's that time of the year and Randy Lanham and his brother Barry are preparing for the Lanham Brothers Jamboree Christmas Show. This year the Christmas show is going to be virtual so everyone can take part in the show, so much fun!

The Lanham Brothers Jamboree Virtual Christmas Show Fundraiser for Volunteer Owensboro and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be free to the public starting Saturday December 12th at 7pm. This interactive show will be headlined by country star Wade Hayes!

The Lanham brothers and their special guests, would love for you to join in by singing, playing an instrument, dancing, and being in a comedy skit. You can view and download the set list for the show, along with lyrics and chord sheets, so you can follow along and be a part of the show. https://www.volunteerowensboro.com/interactive-christmas-show.html

The show will be posted on YouTube and FaceBook with links available on the day of the premier. Also it will be broadcasted in and WNIN TV.

New Virtual Venue this Year – Bluegrass Museum

Christmas show 12-12-2020 @ 7 PM.

Sponsor: Owensboro Health Presents the Lanham Brothers Jamboree Virtual Christmas Show!!!