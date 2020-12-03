Your Strange or Disgusting Cookie Recipe Could Score You $5,000!

This time of year, a lot of people are baking cookies. If you're one of those people, this is an opportunity that you want to take advantage of.

I'm not going to lie, I'm not a baker. Never baked cookies in my life. However, I sure do enjoy eating them! I've had so many different kinds of cookies in my life...some good, some not so good, but I'd never turn down free cookies!

You, on the other hand might love to bake cookies. Heck, you might even have a pretty unique recipe that sounds weird, but everyone loves. If that's the case, this article is for you.

The people behind Reynolds Wrap are holding a contest right now where you can submit your original cookie recipe that uses a, quote, "unexpected or wacky ingredient." If you're known for making delicious, and sometimes shocking, cookie creations, you should apply to be the Reynolds Kitchens Cookie Connoisseur.

Let's say you make a mean cookie with some random ingredient in it like avocado, chili powder, or cheese. First off, that's strange...but it might be delicious. It's the whole "don't knock it 'til you try it" thing. This is your opportunity to show off those strange and unique recipes. It could land you $5,000!

That's right, the Reynolds Kitchens Cookie Connoisseur will win $5,000 for their original recipe. According to PR Newswire,

Cookie Connoisseur candidates will be evaluated based on the creativity, originality, and uniqueness of the recipe. The candidate's winning recipe will be included in Reynolds Kitchens® virtual Cookie Countdown to 2021 on Facebook and on ReynoldsKitchens.com, where the brand is sharing the most unforgettable recipes and inviting fans to join along to close out the year on a sugar high. Once onboarded, the Cookie Connoisseur will be charged with creating four more cookie recipes that show their expertise as a cookie expert.

Oh and if you submit a recipe and aren't hired, Reynolds Kitchens will be sending complimentary cookie kits to 100 people at random. So you'll still be a winner of some sorts.

You have until December 8th to submit your recipe. To learn more about this contest and how to apply, you can visit here.

(H/T- PR Newswire)