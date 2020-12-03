Boonville Christmas Parade This Weekend Will Go On With New Protocols

The 74th Annual Boonville Christmas Parade is the longest continuous running Christmas Parade in the State of Indiana. That parade will happen Sunday, December 6th.

Over the past 74 years, folks have lined the streets of Boonville to see all of the floats, the marching band, and of course catch some candy. Many parades in the Tri-State have been canceled due to the pandemic, but the Boonville Christmas Parade isn't one of them. However, with 2020 causing quite a few setbacks, the parade will look much different in its 74th running.

Boonville Mayor Charles Wyatt announced in a media release that the parade, which will be held on Sunday, December 6th at 2 p.m., will be a caravan parade that will not have any bands, marchers, or candy being tossed out to the thousands of parade watchers like in the years past. On top of that, the city asks that parade watchers practice social distancing and wear their masks.

We are planning to have a caravan Parade with no bands, no marchers and no candy being tossed out to the thousands of watchers who in past years, would normally line the Parade route. We ask the watchers to practice social distancing as well as wear masks if they come out for the Parade.

There have been a lot of changes throughout the parade route that people will notice this year too. Wyatt says:

We are looking forward to celebrating the new revitalization of the Boonville Square. Christmas decorations are in place to highlight the City’s new sidewalks and decorative lighting to make the Square a place to come shop and visit. Many businesses have also done remodeling to their existing businesses and we have welcomed new shops around the Boonville Square this year.

The Boonville Merchants Association, Boonville Kiwanis and the City of Boonville after discussing also invite you to shop local at the fine establishments in the city. Boonville businesses have so much to offer and you never know what kind of gifts you might see in there.

As far as the parade goes, here is the plan for this year's Boonville Christmas Parade:

The Parade caravan will lineup on North 1st Street for the start of the Parade. We ask people to stay in their vehicles prior to the Parade’s start. We will start the Parade at 2pm. The Boonville City Police and Boonville Fire Department along with VFW # 3418 Color Guard will lead the Parade and as always Santa will be at the end of the Parade. The Parade route will start at 1st Street and Main—goes to 1st Street and Locust Street where it takes a left and proceeds along Locust Street until 5th Street where they will take a left and go to Main Street and again take a left proceed to 2nd Street where the Parade will break up.