New Holiday Tradition: You Can Visit Real Reindeer In Kentucky

You don't have to wait until December 24th to catch a glimpse of reindeer. You can meet them right now in Bowling Green.

The Reindeer Farm is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky. While you are there you can interact and learn about Santa's magical Reindeer, enjoy story time with some friends from the North Pole, crafts, indoor playground, fire pits, food trucks and so much more. Oh, and Santa himself will be stopping by from time to time too!

The Reindeer Farm is open Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. now through January 17th. General admission is $12 per person and kids 2 and under are free.

They also host several events throughout the season for you and the family to enjoy. You can keep up to date with the upcoming events through their Facebook page. One notable event that is happening this weekend is Hallmark movie night with wine! Yes, you and your friends can kick back, watch a Hallmark Christmas Movie, and drink wine! You can click on the post below for more details and how to get your tickets for the Hallmark movie nights.

While Hallmark Movie Nights might not be ideal for the whole family, they also offer Family Movie Nights that you can take advantage of too.

Again, they have a lot of events for you and your family to take part in. Be sure to check out their Facebook page to keep tabs on all of their events. You can find out all about The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green and book your tour now by visiting their website here.