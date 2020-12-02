Over the years, I have seen photos of this incredibly beautiful, crying angel statue in a Cleveland, OH graveyard. The statue is one of the most photographed graveyard statues ever. It's magnificent in photos. I can only imagine how amazing it is in person.

The angel sits atop a monument grave of a prominent Cleveland family. A Danish born sculpture created a divine messenger of life and death through the beauty of this statue. Here is the story of Haserot, the Angel of Death Victorious.

Many people visit the Lakeview Graveyard to see the angel statue in person. There are over 10,000 graves in the cemetery, but here is the exact location of this magnificent angel.

