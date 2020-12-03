If you could give someone on your Christmas list the gift of $10,000, I'll go out on a limb and say it would likely make their Christmas the best ever. What if you could do it by only spending $100 out of your pocket?

I understand that might sound a little too good to be true; that there's some sort of catch. I know I'd feel that way if someone approached me with that offer out of the blue. But, I'm here to tell you that's exactly what you could do while supporting both of Evansville's Catholic high schools, Mater Dei and Memorial with their Tradition Lottery.

The annual fundraiser has been happening since 1998, one year after I graduated from Mater Dei (yeah, I'm old), and features a monthly drawing with four winners each month receiving either $500, $1,000, $1,500, or the $10,000 big prize. But, it gets better, believe it or not.

When you buy a ticket, it's good for the entire year. That means if your number isn't drawn for one of the four prizes on a given month, it stays in the running for all future drawings. Even if you do win one month, your ticket is still eligible to win a future drawing meaning there is a possibility you could win multiple $10,000 prizes.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased by calling 812-303-0006, by visiting either office of Mater Dei or Memorial High School, or stopping by Paul's Menswear on Franklin Street. Drawings are held on the third Thursday of each month, and for the first time ever, will be done through a live stream on the Tradition Lottery Facebook page.

There is one little catch. Only 3,500 tickets will be sold for the 2021 drawings, and as of this writing, there are only 1,900 left, so get one soon. Whether you keep it for yourself, or give it as a gift is your call.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to both schools who will use it to provide their respective students the tools they need to become successful and productive members of our community.

For more information, visit the Tradition Lottery website.

[Source: Tradition Lottery]