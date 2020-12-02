A Classic Christmas Commercial has Gotten a New Twist

I am being very, very petty right now for talking about this but oh well. I consider myself a creature of habit. I have my set way of doing and a set way of how I like things. One of those being standard Christmas traditions. This includes simple things like a certain company running the same Christmas commercial as they have done for years. I’m looking at you Hershey’s.

I’m sure by now you have seen that the folks at Hershey’s have started running this year’s Christmas commercial for Hershey’s Kisses. However, they have decided to throw us a curveball. Usually, we get 15 seconds of Kisses being used as Christmas bells to play the song “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”. Instead, after 3 seconds into the commercial a piece of chocolate is plucked away and we are transported into a kitchen where the chocolate is being used to make Christmas cookies. Granted, it’s a cute scene where a little girl and her dad are getting ready for Christmas but it does kind of throw you off guard.



I’ll be the first to admit that I was pretty surprised when I first saw the commercial this year. I did not expect it to go from subtle Christmas bells to big band jazz in a matter of seconds. Not to mention when the Hershey’s kiss was plucked away, I thought was being punked. I just wanted to see one of my favorite Christmas commercials and I was a little bummed out when it didn’t happen. Luckily, YouTube exists and I can see the original commercial anytime that I want.

