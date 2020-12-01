It Takes A Village Online Auction Fundraiser Going on Now

*Helping ITV, helps support dogs like Ewing pictured above. He was hit by a car, and is getting the care he needs through ITV until he can one day find his forever home*

Just in time for Christmas is the annual ITV online Christmas auction. The best part is it's a fun event we can all enjoy and participate in, while supporting a local rescue. Each year they have several items up for bidding, and most would make great gifts. So if you're wanting to get some holiday shopping done this is a great way to get that done without leaving your couch, and supporting a local rescue. The auction is going on now, and goes through December 15th.

Here's what ITV says about the auction:

ITV is happy to be doing an online Christmas auction again this year. The auction will go until Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 9 p.m. To place a bid, simply comment on the photo of the item you wish to bid on with your bid amount. Each item identifies the minimum bid and the bid increments. The highest bidder when the auction closes (i.e. last bid time-stamped BEFORE 9 pm) will be the winner! Items will be added regularly so check back often. Items can be picked up at the ITV Rescue Center, 1417 N. Stockwell Road, Evansville, Indiana. Pickup will be December 22-24, just in time for Christmas! Additional pickup dates can be arranged. Shipping is available for an additional shipping charge. All proceeds from this auction benefit the homeless animals of ITV! We accept all major credit cards!

The auction is currently taking place entirely on the ITV facebook page, you can see the items, here. When I did a quick glance I saw several awesome items like a soft dog crate, several gift cards, a basket of dog goodies, Holiday World tickets, a bourbon basket, and more.