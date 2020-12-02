Starbucks is Keeping Front-Line Responders Awake with Free Coffee

The heroes of 2020 are, without question, everyone working in the medical field and dealing with COVID-19 first hand. The stress involved in these professions in a regular year are more than I could ever deal with. Many businesses and restaurants have offered specials throughout the pandemic to recognize the men and women working directly with patients and families affected by COVID-19. Starbucks is offering a free Tall coffee (Hot or Cold) to front-line responders now through the month of December.

In addition to medical staff, Starbucks is being very all-inclusive with the people eligible for the free coffee.

Those eligible for the offer include front-line health care providers and first responders, including: doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, fire fighters, paramedics, EMTs, law enforcement officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.), hospital staff such as janitor/housekeeping/security, military on active duty, contact tracers, vaccine and pharmaceutical researchers, pilots, flight attendants, TSA, and medical researchers.

The Starbucks Foundation has been very busy helping in various ways since March.

2M+ free cups of coffee to front-line responders

300,000 care packages and letters, each with 1 pound of Starbucks whole bean coffee, to first responders and health care workers in partnership with Operation Gratitude

120,000 cups of coffee and thousands of Starbucks gift cards to local hospitals and front-line responders

110 pallets of K-Cup pod donations to hospitals and military units

