Starbucks is Keeping Front-Line Responders Awake with Free Coffee
The heroes of 2020 are, without question, everyone working in the medical field and dealing with COVID-19 first hand. The stress involved in these professions in a regular year are more than I could ever deal with. Many businesses and restaurants have offered specials throughout the pandemic to recognize the men and women working directly with patients and families affected by COVID-19. Starbucks is offering a free Tall coffee (Hot or Cold) to front-line responders now through the month of December.
In addition to medical staff, Starbucks is being very all-inclusive with the people eligible for the free coffee.
Those eligible for the offer include front-line health care providers and first responders, including: doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, fire fighters, paramedics, EMTs, law enforcement officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.), hospital staff such as janitor/housekeeping/security, military on active duty, contact tracers, vaccine and pharmaceutical researchers, pilots, flight attendants, TSA, and medical researchers.
The Starbucks Foundation has been very busy helping in various ways since March.
- 2M+ free cups of coffee to front-line responders
- 300,000 care packages and letters, each with 1 pound of Starbucks whole bean coffee, to first responders and health care workers in partnership with Operation Gratitude
- 120,000 cups of coffee and thousands of Starbucks gift cards to local hospitals and front-line responders
- 110 pallets of K-Cup pod donations to hospitals and military units
