Spend The Night In This Pyramid Cabin Nestled Atop The Smoky Mountains

Forget spending the weekend here, I want to live at this place!

This year, more than ever, people just want to get away. It's been a crazy year so an escape is more than needed. You can't really visit big cities because they are essentially shut down. You can't go to the beach because, well...social distancing. The only real getaway that you can safely do is one that is away from the world and off the grid. To be honest, I think an off the grid getaway sounds great. You don't have to be around people or deal with the stresses of the world. Just your family, you, and mother nature.

That's why when I saw someone share this place on social media, I knew I had to show you. It's absolutely beautiful. Located in Asheville, North Carolina is a pyramid shaped cabin called "Acute Point of View". It sits high atop the Blue Ridge Mountains at an elevation of 4700 feet. Acute Point of View looks like he ideal place for a family getaway to really escape the craziness of 2020 and recharge.

Acute Point of View features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms on 4 floors with two living areas, giving you plenty of space to enjoy your vacation. Not to mention the 400 sq foot deck where you can enjoy the year-round cool breezes and the Smoky Mountain view, with seating for 8 at the outdoor dining table or 4 Adirondack chairs. Oh and this home also features two fireplaces too!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With all of this room, you can easily get a couple of your friends to tag along to split the cost. It surely looks like it is worth the trip! You can find out more information and how to book your stay at Acute Point of View by clicking here. But before you do, take a tour of the unique cabin that sits high atop the mountains below.