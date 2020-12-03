How a Tri-State Bank is Creating COVID-Safe Photos With Santa

One of the most popular events that United Fidelity Bank hosts each year is Pictures with Santa. Hundreds of people come out to the local banking centers to get pictures taken with the big man. In fact, many families will actually use that photo for their annual Christmas cards. Unfortunately, United Fidelity Bank had to make some changes to this year's event, in order to make it safe for all of their guests.

Things will look a little different at Pictures with Santa this year, but we should all be used to that by now. Don't let a little change dampen your holiday spirit though. The solution, in order to create a COVID-safe photo shoot, is for you and your family to get a picture taken in front of a special holiday display. Once you've captured all that holiday spirit, you can hop in your car and visit that bank's drive thru where you'll get a goodie bag full of holiday surprises. All of this is FREE, of course.

Pictures with Santa will be held at the following United Fidelity Bank locations on the following dates and times.

Mt. Vernon Banking Center (500 East Fourth Street)

Friday, December 4th from 9am-5pm

Saturday, December 5th from 9am-12pm

Bell Oaks Banking Center in Newburgh (8533 Bell Oaks Drive)

Friday, December 11th from 9am-6pm

Saturday, December 12th from 9am-12pm

Fort Branch Banking Center (810 East Locust Street)

Friday, December 18th from 9am-6pm

Saturday, December 19th from 9am-12pm