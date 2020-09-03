Wife Asks FriendsTo Photoshop Husband’s ‘While You Were Sleeping…’ Pics And The Results Are Hilarious

Sharea Overman/Facebook

When couples can laugh with each other, it's a match made for forever. It’s so refreshing, with all of the bad going on in the world, that a couple like Sharea and Nate can pause a moment to make us all laugh and feel better about life. This is how they did it.

Sharea Overman a took a photo of her husband, Nate, posing was if he was sleeping in the car. She then posted the photo to a photography page on Facebook and ask the members, of the group, to photoshop images in the window to show what he had missed. Genius!

These photos are HILARIOUS and take While You Were Sleeping.....or Here’s What You Missed.. to a whole new level. The post is going viral and for good reason The pics are exactly what we need right now. Kudos to Sharea, Nate and all of the photographers who had a hand in making us laugh and smile, more than we have in a long time.

Take a look at the pics. I also arranged them into a little story from Sharea’s perspective. Enjoy.