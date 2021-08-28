We love our furry family, right? How could we not, they are dubbed man's best friend for a reason. They are so sad when we leave and so excited when we return, it doesn't matter if we were gone for a long time or gone for 15 seconds.

The ASCPA says dogs like to chew on bones, sticks, and "anything else available". Unless you own the world's most well-behaved dog or maybe you have never owned a dog, allow me to clarify.

"Anything else available" means literally a-n-y-t-h-i-n-g.

I've owned a few dogs, I can tell you they will slap their teeth on anything from shoes to books, toys, stuffed animals, dead animals, door frames, cabinets, or whatever happens to be in their path.

On National Dog Day, August 26th, I thought instead of asking for pictures of pet owners' pride and joys, why not get real and ask for photographic evidence of pure destruction.

Think about it, like people with kids, pet owners are more likely to share only the precious/cute/heartwarming moments in their pups' lives instead of reality.

Of the 50+ pictures submitted here, I took on the challenge of narrowing it down to 25, which was no easy taken. Luckily for me, I didn't bite off more than I could chew.

ACTUAL ILLINOIS DOGS BUSTED BY THEIR OWNERS

Before the pics of destruction (with sprinkles of cuteness), a big 'thank you' goes out to everyone who shared a pic for all of us to look at while scrolling through our phones... while in the bathroom.

