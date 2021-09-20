These Two Unlikely Furry Friends From Illinois Will Make Your Day

There's no bad mood that can't be fixed with a cute animal video.

If I'm ever in a bad mood, I always find myself looking at pictures of my dog Nelly on my phone. I think I have a billion photos and videos and they never fail to cheer me up. I mean, come on, look how cute she is!

I also follow A TON of animal accounts on Instagram. Not just dog and cat accounts. I also follow animals like foxes, raccoons, snakes, you name it, I probably follow it.

Here are some of my favorite accounts, because I know you're curious now.

Honestly, I could keep going, but I just highly recommend following as many animal accounts as possible to break up the chaos that can be a social media feed.

When your scrolling is filled with cute videos, your days will be better, I promise.

This video of two furry friends in Illinois just made my whole week. These two are an unlikely pair that live in Kirkwood, Illinois. The caption describes -

"My dog Floki and raccoon Rocket playing at the door before going outside to run around."

Spoiler alert - if you've ever kind of wanted a pet raccoon, this will be the video that convinces you fully.

How stinkin' cute is that? I need a raccoon for my dog, Nelly, to play with immediately.

Although, raccoons are pretty needy. Don't believe me? Check out this video.

I still kind of want one. Just saying.

