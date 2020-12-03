Evansville Sub Shop is Closing

We are bringing you this announcement with a heavy heart. Siciliano Subs is closing it’s doors after 2 years. As much as it hurts our soul, we just can’t keep the doors open. Sicilianos never fully recovered from the first COVID-19 quarantine. Now with a sick child we are quarantined yet again.

Danielle and I thank you for all the love and support you have shown us over the years. You have allowed us to chase down a lifelong dream and we absolutely loved every single minute of it. We were able to show our kids what hard work and dedication to a dream looks like. Now, it is time for us close this chapter and continue our journey to whatever the future holds.

We are so thankful for the special connections we have made in our short time on Franklin St.

To our amazing staff, past and present, thank you. We couldn’t have made it this far without you. You taught us so much on how to be a team player and a good leader. You will always be a part of Team Siciliano.

We will continue service you week with limited hours. Thursday-Saturday 11:00am - 2:00pm or until the last sub is sold.