Jasper’s Red, White, and Brauen Music Fest with Craig Morgan Rescheduled for 2021

2020 has not been kind to plans of any kind, especially any type of entertainment that would involve a crowd gathering together. Nearly every concert planned for the summer has been either cancelled or postponed to later in 2020, or some time in 2021. That now includes the Red, White, and Brauen Music Festival in Jasper which was set to happen on Saturday, August 22nd,

That will now not be the case, as organizer, Rally Point Events, 501c3 entity comprised of volunteers who organize events to support veteran organizations in the tri-state area, announced today they have made the difficult decision to push the event to August 18th, 2021.

In a press release, Rally Point President, Lance Yearby said the following,

Despite incorporating safety measures that adhered to all industry and CDC guidelines, the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Dubois County led to concern for our guests' safety. This is not the outcome for which we had hoped, but we must prioritize the safety of our fans, artists, staff, and community.

Yearby went on to say the organization is looking forward to the new date and continuing their mission of raising money for local veteran's organizations.

When the show happens next summer, it will be with a slightly different lineup than was planned for the this year. Craig Morgan will remain the headliner, however Terri Clark has been added in place of Deana Carter, and David Ball will join Channing Wilson and Andy Brasher as special guests. Both of which were scheduled to be a part of this year's show.

If you bought tickets to this year's event, they will be honored at next year's show. If you did not and would like to, they are available through the Red, White, and Brauen Music Fest website for $25 until August 22, 2020. The price will jump to $30 per ticket after the 22nd through new date.

[Source: Rally Point Events Press Release]