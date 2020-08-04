Help the Salvation Army ‘Stuff the Bus’ With School Supplies

Buying school supplies can be a financial strain for families during a 'normal' year. We know that 2020 is anything but normal, and many families are really struggling to provide the simple day to day essentials. There's no doubt that, without support from the community, a lot of kids will not get the supplies they need for the new school year.

The Salvation Army is preparing for their annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive, although it will look a little different this year. Due to that doggone 'Rona, the Salvation Army won't be able to provide volunteers during the drive. That means there won't be anyone to ask you to donate, you're gonna have to do it on your own.

Stuff the Bus will happen this weekend (August 7-9) at both Evansville Walmart locations along with the Walmart in Newburgh and Boonville. Please keep an eye out for the donation boxes near the entrance of these locations.

Walmart west - 335 S. Red Bank Road in Evansville

Walmart east - 401 N. Burkhardt Road in Evansville

Walmart Newburgh - 8599 High Pointe Drive

Walmart Boonville - 1115 American Way

Please donate some school supplies if you can, every little bit helps.