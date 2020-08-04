Red and Yellow Onions Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Risk

Check your pantry. There's a chance any red or yellow onions you have may have fallen under a recent recall due the possibility they're contaminated with salmonella.

According to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Thompson International, Inc. has issued a voluntarily recall of red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions after reports in several states of salmonella-like illnesses they believe could be linked to the produce, although no specific shipment has been directly linked to the potential

The FDA says, "396 total illnesses have been reported to date including 59 hospitalizations" to date, including 10 in Illinois, two in Indiana, and one in Kentucky.

The onions were sold under the following names, Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion, in the following packages:

5, 10, 25, 40, and 50 pound cartons

2, 3, 5, 10, 25, and 50 pound bulk mesh sacks

As if we don't have enough to worry about with COVID-19 and the potentially deadly ramifications catching that virus could cause depending on our current health, salmonella infection can also be deadly for young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. While the risk of death from salmonella infection is less in people considered "healthy," they can "experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain," according to the FDA.

If you have any of these onions in your house, throw them out immediately and disinfect any surfaces you think they may have touched. If you're not sure whether or not the onions you have are part of the recall, the FDA says you should err on the side of caution and dispose of those onions anyway just to be safe. Finally, if you have any questions, you can call Kim Earnshaw with Thompson International at 661-845-1111.

[Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration]