Pumpkin Cookie Dough, Yes Please

Come on, Fall. I am so ready for Fall to get here. It's my favorite season. I love everything about it. From bonfires and sweaters to football and falling leaves, I can't get enough. And, you know what else Fall brings? Everything pumpkin. And now, baking pumpkin cookies or not baking them just got a lot easier.

Pillsbury has made delicious pumpkin cookie dough with delicious cream cheese chips before, but the dough wasn't safe to eat unless it was baked. This year, you can bake OR eat. See, 2020 isn't that bad.

This year's packages includes 12 pre-cut cookies that are twice the size of regular cookies. For a limited time, you can find the cookie dough at all major retailers. Hurry, before I get them all.

[SOURCE: delish.com]

Are you pumpkin crazy too? If so, I found these.