This Texas Dream House Has a Private Beach, Waterslide, Zipline and More [Pictures]
Looking for a stunning dream home that harbors a human-made private beach along with other luxury amenities, such as a waterslide and zipline? One such gem is currently on the housing market in Southeast Texas.
The multi-million dollar abode is in Fulshear, Texas, on the western edge of greater Houston. As listed on HAR.com — which TheFW first pointed out this month — the fancy homestead has all the makings of an ultra-opulent country bunker.
The 5,500 square foot home sits on a substantial 20 lot acres among Fulshear's Rand & Penn subdivision. The Tuscan-inspired house has four bedrooms, with four full and two half-bathrooms. However, the main attractions of this heavenly dwelling aren't what's inside, but what's waiting on the outside.
Surrounding the house is a veritable vacation getaway at home. There's a private swimming lake complete with the beach, waterslide and zipline mentioned above. Need more? There's also a resort-style pool with two sun decks, a rock slide and a spa. The property further contains a five-stall barn, separate three-bedroom guest house and RV garage. That's all in addition to the unmatched accommodations of the primary domicile.
What can one expect to pay for this Texas dream home? Its listing price comes to a whopping $4,800,000. For those interested, check HAR.com's general description of the immaculate property immediately below, followed by an array of impressive photographs of the luxurious residence.
This one-of-a-kind gated estate on 21 acres offers unparalleled amenities, including a private swimming lake with waterslide, beach and zipline, palapa with outdoor kitchen, firepit, covered veranda with outdoor kitchen, resort-style pool with 2 sundecks, rock slide and spa, plus a 5-stall barn with an office, feed room, and tack room. Luxury awaits in this Tuscan inspired home with Cantera columns, travertine with granite inlays and barrel ceiling, wood flooring, stained wood trim and cabinets, 3 fireplaces, wine cellar with cigar humidor, Viking appliances, study, theater room with bar, and a 4-car garage (currently being used as a man cave). The gourmet kitchen boasts an oversized island with bar seating, wood beamed ceiling, walk-in pantry, and butler’s pantry. The primary suite boasts a fireplace, double vanities, spa tub, and dual entry shower. Property also features 3-bed, 2.5-bath guest house with expansive deck, as well as a separate RV storage/garage.