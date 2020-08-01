Eric Church And Jack Daniels Has Released A Special Edition Single Barrel Whiskey

Fans of Eric Church knows all to well about his song "Jack Daniels". Well now, he as teamed up with Jack Daniels to release a limited edition whiskey.

For years, I was strictly a beer drinker. That was until I got a taste of that delicious Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniels. Now, when I decided to partake in an adult beverage, that is my go-to drink. Mix it with a little Coke, and I am all set. I was excited when I saw that one of my favorite country music artists, Eric Church teamed up with Jack Daniels for a special limited edition whiskey. I know that I am not the only fan of these two that can't wait to try it.

This special edition of Jack Daniel's Single Barrel was hand-selected by Master Distiller Jeff Arnett for a "one-of-a-kind whiskey based on Eric’s taste'" according to the Jack Daniels website. Much like you, I was wondering exactly what this whiskey would taste like. According to the website's description, it might be my new favorite. It's made with "muted notes of vanilla and caramel with lingering toasted oak on the finish."

I'm a big fan of vanilla flavored drinks, so this is a drink that I will surely be picking up a bottle. The Jack Daniels Eric Church Single Barrel Select is available now in the United States, while supplies last.